A shooting near the White House Monday afternoon prompted Secret Service agents to pull President Trump out of a press conference as a precaution moments after the president’s briefing started.

The president returned to the press room several minutes later and reported that Secret Service officers had shot a suspect outside the White House grounds.

“There was a shooting out side of the White House, it seems to be very well under control,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “It was the suspect who was shot. There was an actual shooting and somebody has been taken to the hospital.”

He added, “I would like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work. They’re the best of the best, highly trained.”

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

Mr. Trump was talking to reporters about mail-in voting and the success of the stock market when a plainclothes Secret Service agent interrupted him at the podium.

“Sir, we’re just going to have to step out,” the agent said to the president.

“What’s happening?” the president could be heard asking the agent as he was led out of the press room.

