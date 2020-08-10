“Black Lives Matter” murals are sweeping the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police. But officials in one Pennsylvania town aren’t signing off on having the slogan on their streets.

A Change.org petition with about 300 signatures called for having “Black Lives Matter” painted on the prominent street around Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg, FOX 56 reported.

But the Stroudsburg Borough Council voted to deny the petition late last week. Some members reportedly said they support the movement, but want the message delivered in another way.

“Maybe a sign of sorts possibly, but not just limited to Black Lives Matter,” said council member Jim Evanisko. “I mean children matter, religion matters, a lot of things matter.”

