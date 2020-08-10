President Trump on Monday offered his support to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and other college football players who say they’re safer on the field this fall than heading back to communities where the coronavirus is spreading.

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump tweeted his support alongside the hashtag “We Want to Play” and a list of proposed guidelines from players, including safety protocols and allowing athletes to opt out of the season if they want to.

Mr. Trump tweeted after the Big Ten, whose teams play in swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, reportedly gets ready to cancel its 2020 season.

The notion that college football could be scrapped is getting pushback from the White House and Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Mr. Trump “would very much like to see college football safely resume their sports,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.She said student-athletes “work their whole lives for this moment and he’d like to see them have a chance to live out their dreams.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, tweeted “America needs college football.”

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, said Mr. Lawrence and other players are right to suggest the season provides a better environment for young men than canceling the season.

“The structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer than what the lived experience of 18- to 22-year-olds will be if there isn’t a season,” Mr. Sasse, former president of Midland University, said in a letter to Big Ten president and chancellors. “As a former college president, I know many of you actually agree — because I’ve heard multiple presidents say it when the cameras aren’t rolling.”

