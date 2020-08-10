A top official at the World Health Organization said Monday it is clear the new coronavirus is not behaving seasonally, so countries must remain vigilant and avoid complacency.

“This virus has demonstrated no seasonal pattern as such so far,” said Mike Ryan, director of the WHO’s emergency program. “What it has clearly demonstrated is: You take the pressure off the virus, the virus bounces back.”

Coronaviruses tend to act seasonally, with greater transmission in the cold, drier months as viral droplets linger in the air. President Trump once hoped the virus would “miraculously” burn off by April.

Instead, the new virus is blanketing the U.S. and other parts of the world deep into August, with no respite in sight.

Some of the hottest places in the U.S. — Arizona, California, Texas and Florida — saw transmission spike as the summer ramped up, while Mexico and Brazil have been battered in relatively warm climates.

“It hasn’t gone away,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical leader on the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is no indication that there is seasonality with this virus. The virus is still circulating. We know that the majority of the population still remains susceptible to infection, so we have to do everything that we can to prevent infections and save lives, so do it all.”

Some European nations are imposing new rules to keep the virus at bay.

People in France must wear masks in crowded outdoor spaces in major cities like Paris, while Greece announced new restrictions on concerts and other gathering and said travelers from Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden must present a negative test for the virus, starting Aug. 17

Dr. Ryan said there’s been progress on the continent but setbacks are inevitable.

“Countries in Europe deserve a lot of credit for the work they did and particularly their populations did to suppress the virus,” Dr. Ryan said. “But it’s not suppressed throughout all of Europe, and there are significant issues still with transmission in parts of central and southern Europe that still remain to be fully under control.

“Countries in western Europe, in general, have suppressed the majority of virus transmission and are now seeing flareups of that disease,” he said. “The trick for them now is to really focus on identifying those clusters of disease. Identifying any new community transmission and putting in place the kind of localized measures that can contain the virus, suppress the virus and reduce exposure.”

Mr. Trump has pointed to flare-ups in other countries as he defends his response in the U.S., saying his administration is not alone in its struggles with a pesky virus.

Critics say the magnitude is different, however, particularly in terms of deaths per capita.

Over 163,000 people have died of COVID-19 nationwide, meaning the U.S. accounts for over a fifth of global coronavirus deaths despite having 4.25% of the world’s population.

