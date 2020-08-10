Attorney General William P. Barr said many people on the left have gradually morphed into representing a “revolutionary” party that believes in “tearing down the system” and defeating political opponents because they’re “evil.”

He said the left now represents “Rousseauian revolutionary party that believes in tearing down the system” and are interested in “complete political victory.”

“It’s a secular religion. It’s a substitute for religion,” Mr. Barr said on Fox News Sunday evening. “They view their political opponents as evil that because we stand in the way of their progressive utopia that they’re trying to reach.”

He said that while some on the left are “true believers” who want to tear down the system, others are “cowards” who don’t want to face a primary challenge.

“So for them, it’s careerism,” Mr. Barr said. “You know, I sort of like my current gig, and I’ll do anything to stay here, and I won’t stand up for what is right. I won’t stand up for the country. I won’t stand up for our institutions.”

He said House Judiciary Committee Democrats were afraid to have him speak at a recent hearing and tried to burn up the time so he couldn’t provide answers but that he quickly caught on to what was happening.

“I mean, I said during my hearing, can any of you just come out and say it’s not OK to burn down federal courthouses?” Mr. Barr said, referring to the recent unrest in Portland, Oregon.

“I mean, they talk about the rule of law,” he said. “They talk about the importance of the federal legal system, the protection of civil rights. Well, the heart of that is our court system, and they’re not willing, not one of them piped up to say no, it’s not OK to be burning down federal courts.”

