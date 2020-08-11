LAS VEGAS (AP) - Two convicted felons are facing federal conspiracy, theft and explosives possession charges alleging they stole almost 90 pounds of explosives from a Las Vegas mining business, prosecutors said.

Defense attorneys for Sergio Bautista, 34, and Eric Golden, 54, declined immediate comment Monday and Tuesday about the seven-count indictment filed July 29 stemming from the theft from Hinton Mining.

Bautista also uses the name Ismael Cuevas-Flores, prosecutors said. His attorney, Jess Marchese, promised an aggressive defense once he reviews evidence in the case.

Both men made initial appearances Friday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Las Vegas.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said the men were arraigned on charges that could get them decades in prison.

They are accused of stealing a 50-pound (22.6 kilogram) bag of ammonium nitrate fuel oil and 18 sticks of ammonium nitrate weighing 1-kilogram (2.2-pounds) apiece, or almost 40 pounds.

Bautista has previous felony convictions in California and Nevada for identity theft, forgery and drug possession and sale charges, according to the criminal indictment.

Golden was previously convicted in Nevada of drug possession, trafficking and theft conspiracy, the document said.

The two men are due back in federal court next month.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.