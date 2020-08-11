Marijuana legalization will be on the ballot in Arizona this November, the state’s top election official announced Monday evening.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older has officially qualified to appear on the ballot this fall.

Smart and Safe Arizona, an advocacy group behind the effort, submitted more than enough valid signatures needed to bring the issue before voters, announced Ms. Hobbs, a Democrat.

“After review, the petition exceeded the minimum requirement with approximately 255,080 valid signatures and will be placed on the General Election ballot as Prop. 207,” she said.

If approved by voters, the proposition will place Arizona among the growing number of states where adults can legally possess, buy and use marijuana for recreational purposes.

Marijuana is prohibited under federal law, although most states — including Arizona and 32 others — have legalized the medicinal use of marijuana to varying degrees.

Eleven states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana, meanwhile, including nine where pot is taxed and sold through licensed retailers, or dispensaries.

Passage of Proposition 207 would allow adults in Arizona to possess and use recreational marijuana, as well as grow up to six plants for personal use. It would also require the state to set up a system for eventually starting retail sales, in addition to allowing Arizonans convicted of certain marijuana-related crimes to petition to have those charges expunged.

Arizonans narrowly voted in 2016 against legalizing marijuana. More than 60% of Arizonans now support legalization, however, according to the results of a poll conducted last month by the Arizona Public Opinion Pulse.

