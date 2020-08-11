Attorney General William P. Barr on Tuesday praised Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, calling her abrupt decision to retire disheartening.

He also slammed cities like Seattle, which are slashing police department budgets across the country. Chief Best said she would step down hours after the city council voted to cut the police budget.

“This experience should be a lesson to state and local leaders about the real costs of irresponsible proposals to defund the police,” she said.

Mr. Barr also credited Chief Best for leading authorities to retake control of the downtown area known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone, which had become overrun with demonstrators earlier this year.

“Her leadership and demonstrated commitment to her oath of office reflected all that is good about America’s law enforcement. In the face of mob violence, she drew the line in the sand and said, ‘Enough!’, working tirelessly to save lives, protect her officers, and restore stability to Seattle,” he said in a statement.

“Her example should be an inspiration to all who respect the rule of law and cherish safety and security in their communities,” he continued.

Chief Best, the first Black woman to lead the city’s police force, said her retirement will be effective Sept. 2. The announcement came after the Seattle city council cut 10 percent from the police budget.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.