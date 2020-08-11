Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced Tuesday that she will step down, hours after the city council’s vote to cut the police budget under pressure from Black Lives Matter activists, despite ongoing protest activity that has strained the department’s resources.

Chief Best, the city’s first Black female chief, had spoken out against the proposed cuts, which will result in the loss of 100 of the department’s 1,400 officers through layoffs and attrition, including the elimination of school-resource officers and reductions to specialized units such as the SWAT team.

In a statement, she said her retirement from the force after 28 years would be effective Sept. 2. She also thanked Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who had joined her in fighting an earlier council proposal backed by Black Lives Matter activists to gut the police budget by 50%.

“This was a difficult decision for me, but when it’s time, it’s time,” said Chief Best in her statement. “I want to thank Mayor Durkan for her continuous support through good times and tough times.”

The chief said she was “confident the department will make it through these difficult times. You truly are the best police department in the country, and please trust me when I say, the vast majority of people in Seattle support you and appreciate you.”

The council had originally sought to cut her annual salary by 40%, which would have reportedly made Chief Best the second-lowest-paid department head despite overseeing the largest department, but ended up trimming her pay from about $285,000 to $275,000.

Ms. Durkan said in a statement that she accepted the chief’s resignation “with a heavy heart.”

“Carmen Best is still devoted to this department and our city,” said Ms. Durkan. “I regret deeply that she concluded that the best way to serve the city and help the department was a change in leadership, in the hope that would change the dynamics to move forward with the City Council.”

Some council members are trying to revisit Chief Best’s salary cut now. CM Herbold said she made an error by voting in favor of the massive salary cut, not knowing that would make Best the second-lowest paid department head in the city despite overseeing largest agency. #Q13FOX https://t.co/SaSNx5YhJD — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) August 10, 2020

Nothing I like seeing more than a woman refusing to be belittled and put in her place.



Good for you, Chief Best. https://t.co/H2eY7PGxlY — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 11, 2020

The city council ended up cutting about $4 million from the $400 million police budget, characterizing the cuts as a down payment on its goal of reducing the department further.

“Total initial cuts to SPD’s budget during the summer session are a down-payment for future potential reductions to the SPD budget,” said the council in a statement. “These reductions equate to nearly $4 million in cuts, which actualized over a year will equate to an estimated $11 million.”

The city council also shifted its victim advocates program from the police department to the Human Resources Department, and allocated $17 million as part of a push to “invest in community,” including improving community organizations, youth safety and “participatory budgeting for public safety.”

The cuts came despite a surge in protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, including a three-week occupation of the Capitol Hill neighborhood during which two men were shot and killed in the police-free zone.

Even so, councilmember Kshama Sawant voted against the budget, saying it “fails working people,” especially those in “Black and Brown communities.”

“This budget fails to address the systemic racism of policing, trimming only $3 million from the bloated department’s remaining 2020 budget of $170 million just weeks after 6 of the 8 other Councilmembers publicly declared they would support defunding SPD by 50 percent, as our Peoples Budget and the Justice for George Floyd movement have demanded,” she said in a statement.

Council president M. Lorena Gonzalez said that the policing reductions came in “response to the calls for advocating for racial justice and investments in BIPOC communities.”

“Our inquest into SPD’s budget revealed 3% of 911 calls result in arrest but 56% of calls involve non-criminal activity,” she said in a statement. “As a City, we cannot look at this data and assume this is a best practice and cost-efficient.”

