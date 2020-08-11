BOSTON (AP) - Members of an activist group hung a banner that read “CLIMATE JUSTICE NOW” on the iconic Citgo sign near Boston’s Fenway Park, leading to eight arrests, police said.

The group unfurled the banner Monday evening as the Red Sox began their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway. A spokesman for the group, Extinction Rebellion Boston, told The Boston Globe that it was hoping to bring attention to environmental issues.

“We think the ultimate values of the city of Boston would say climate justice is more important than fossil fuel profits,” Matthew Kearney said. “We’re giving the Citgo sign a makeover - just temporary, of course - an update to the Boston skyline that matches the values of the city.”

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about the group, who entered a construction site and got to the roof of the building to hang the banner.

The eight people were taken into custody and charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace, police said. Two others were summoned to court for the same charges, police said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the sign said “CLIMATE JUSTICE NOW,” not “CLIMATE CHANGE NOW.”

