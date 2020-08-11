A Connecticut congressional candidate for Congress abruptly ended his campaign the day he was facing a primary election following his arrest for an alleged domestic assault, the state Republican Party said Tuesday.

Thomas Gilmer was arrested late Monday night and dropped out of the race because of “the severity of the accusations,” the state party said on Twitter.

Gilmer was charged on a warrant with first-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree strangulation and posted a $5,000 bond, according to Wethersfield Police. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday. Gilmer’s campaign website was down and he could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gilmer, 29, or Madison, had received the party’s endorsement in the race against Justin Anderson of East Haddam, a lieutenant colonel in the Connecticut Army National Guard who served two combat tours in Afghanistan. The winner of the race in November will face U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, who is favored to win re-eelction, to represent a district spanning eastern Connecticut.

Voters were expected to rubber-stamp Republican President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden in Connecticut’s quiet presidential primary on Tuesday. Democratic and Republican primaries were also being held in more than a dozen state legislative races, as well as a couple local registrar of voters contests.

In the Republican primary in the 1st Congressional District, the party-endorsed candidate Mary Fay, a financial services executive and member of the West Hartford Town Council, is being challenged by James Griffin of Bristol, a West Point graduate who worked on military and budget issues during a career in Washington.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in the primary

