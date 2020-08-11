President Trump on Tuesday said he hopes professional football doesn’t return next month if players continue to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in the U.S.

“I would say this: If they don’t stand for the national anthem, I hope they don’t open,” Mr. Trump said on Fox Sports Radio.

“But other than that, I’d love to see them open, and we’re doing everything possible for getting them open,” he said. “They can protest in other ways — they shouldn’t protest our flag or our country.”

Mr. Trump also said it’s important for college football to start up, saying younger people are less susceptible to serious adverse health effects from the new coronavirus.

“You’re not going to see people dying,” he said. “I think football’s making a tragic mistake.”

Big Ten schools reportedly voted 12-2 to cancel the upcoming football season, which would presumably prompt a cascading effect from other major conferences.

Mr. Trump said certain sports leagues that have returned, such as the NHL and the PGA Tour, appear to be going OK, but that the jury was still out on baseball.

“Basketball’s not working — I think basketball’s not working because of the way they treated our flag and our anthem, if you want to know the truth,” he said.

Mr. Trump did acknowledge that his weighing in on hot-button issues frequently provokes a vocal movement in opposition to whatever he supports.

“I’ve affected religion, hydroxy[chloroquine] and just about anything else,” he said.

He took a parting shot at LeBron James, an outspoken critic of the president who is arguably the most popular basketball player in the world.

The president quickly picked Michael Jordan in the Jordan-versus-Lebron debate.

“Plus, he wasn’t political so people like him better,” Mr. Trump said.

