President Trump on Tuesday said that while vice presidential picks aren’t the most consequential decisions in the world, presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden’s selection will matter a great deal because Mr. Biden has some “pretty big things going on.”

“People don’t vote for the vice president — they really don’t,” Mr. Trump said on Fox Sports Radio. “You could pick George Washington to be your vice president. Let’s pick up Abraham Lincoln coming back from the dead — they just don’t seem to vote for the vice president.”

Mr. Trump and Republicans have consistently made the case that Mr. Biden, 77, has lost his fastball.

The president has challenged Mr. Biden to take a cognitive test. The former vice president recently dismissed that notion, likening it to a reporter’s taking a cocaine test before they go on air and asking a Black journalist if he was a junkie.

“Joe’s got some pretty big things going on, so this is going to be a very important pick,” the president said. “In the end, I don’t think it’s going to matter — Joe’s going to have to stand on his own two feet, and we’re doing very well.”

Mr. Trump said he doesn’t know who Mr. Biden could pick. A decision is expected at some point before the modified Democratic National Convention starts next week.

“In theory, it doesn’t matter much, but maybe with him it probably matters much more than it normally does for the obvious reason,” the president said.

