Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a 3-point lead over President Trump in Minnesota, a competitive state that Mr. Trump’s team is hoping to flip Republican this year.

Mr. Biden had the support of 50% of likely voters compared to 47% for Mr. Trump, according to the Emerson College poll.

The survey’s overall margin of error was plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

The 3-point lead for Mr. Biden is smaller than what other recent public polling has shown. The former vice president has a 7-point edge in the latest Real Clear Politics average.

Hillary Clinton barely carried the state over Mr. Trump in 2016, though it has not broken for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972.

In Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Tina Smith held a 3-point, 48% to 45% lead over former GOP Rep. Jason Lewis in the poll.

The survey of 733 “likely registered voters” was conducted from Aug. 8-10.

