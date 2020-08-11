Joseph R. Biden announced Tuesday he tapped Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate, making her the first Black woman to be included on a presidential ticket.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Mr. Biden said on Twitter.

Democrats hope the pick will help energize and unite the party heading into the four-day national convention that is set to kick off Monday.

In making the announcement, Mr. Biden cited Ms. Harris‘ work as California attorney general and recalled how she worked with his late son Beau, who served as attorney general of Delaware before dying in 2015 from brain cancer at the age of 46.

“I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse,” Mr. Biden said. “I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

The news brings an end to the rampant speculation over Mr. Biden’s pick and could help ease the intense pressure the former vice president was facing to tap a Black woman as his running mate.

Some had gone as far as to say it was a requirement, not a suggestion, that Mr. Biden enlists a Black woman as his No. 2, and news reports suggesting he was leaning in a different direction had sparked outrage.

“This is a long overdue and historic moment for women of color and for the whole country,” said Shaunna Thomas, executive director of UltraViolet Action.

“No Black or multiracial woman has ever been nominated as a Vice Presidential candidate of either major political party, and never has a woman or woman of color served in such a high profile job in the White House,” she said.

The selection of Mrs. Harris marks a dramatic turn of events from last summer when the former California Attorney General grilled Mr. Biden over his record on race — namely his opposition in the 1970s to federally mandated busing to integrate public schools.

That proved to be the high point for Mrs. Harris‘ bid, which never lived up to expectations, and she ended pulling the plug on her uneven campaign in December.

She endorsed Mr. Biden in March and has since served as a high-profile campaign surrogate, helping him to raise money and bolster his image among Black women.

Mrs. Harris, 55, has generally been considered a frontrunner for the job because of her experience in elected office, her age and her ability to energize Black voters.

Mr. Biden’s selection process had garnered extra attention because he is running to become the oldest president in the nation’s history — stoking questions about his ability to serve out a full term and making his running-mate decision even weightier.

The death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests and riots highlighting racial unrest, as well as the toll the coronavirus is having on minority communities heightened the interest.

“In this case, the Democrats are making a calculated move to try and generate enthusiasm around diversity on the ticket,” said Ron Bonjean, a GOP strategist. “The underlying strategic assumption is that if Biden isn’t able to serve his entire term, then history would be made with the first female black executive in the Oval Office.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.