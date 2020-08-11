Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Tuesday demanded FBI Director Christopher Wray address allegations bureau officials lied to a Senate panel in 2018 about a controversial, unverified anti-Trump dossier.

Over the weekend, Mr. Graham released a document declassified by Attorney General William P. Barr detailing a 2018 briefing the FBI provided to the Senate Intelligence Committee about the dossier.

The document suggested that as early as December 2016, the FBI had serious doubts about the reliability of the dossier, compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele.

Officials at the CIA had even grown concerned that the FBI had overhyped the Steele dossier, according to additional released documents.

Mr. Graham said the document shows that the FBI misled the intelligence committee about the dossier’s reliability, including concerns about the truthfulness of a sub-source who provided information to Mr. Steele.

“What is particularly troubling about this briefing is that the outline of the briefing indicates that at least three material misrepresentations regarding in the Primary Sub-source and what the told the FBI about the Steele dossier in 2017 were made to the committee,” Mr. Graham said in a statement.

Mr. Graham, who is not a member of the committee and did not attend the 2018 briefing, sent a letter to Mr. Wray seeking answers.

Mr. Graham asked the FBI director to name the officials who drafted the outline of the committee briefing and turn over documents used to prepare it.

He also wants to know who attended the briefing and received a copy of any documents used to brief lawmakers in the House and Senate about the Steele dossier and the surveillance warrants for former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

