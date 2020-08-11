Things are tightening up in the Arizona Senate race.

Republican Sen. Martha McSally has cut into Democrat Mark Kelly’s lead in the high-profile race among likely voters in the state, according to a poll from OH Predictive Insights.

Mr. Kelly holds a 48%-43% lead over Ms. McSally.

The survey showed that Mr. Kelly’s support has slipped since last month, and the pollsters attributed the drop to GOP attack ads.

“The spending by McSally and the NRSC over the past few months seems to have started taking its toll on Mark Kelly’s relatively high favorability,” said Mike Noble, of OH Predictive Insights. “Something the McSally campaign desperately needed given her own ever-decreasing favorability numbers.”

Political handicappers say Mr. Kelly, an astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, is favored to win the seat, which is key to Democrats’ chances of flipping control of the Senate.

