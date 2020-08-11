The Trump campaign’s first attack ad on Sen. Kamala D. Harris says Joseph R. Biden would “hand over the reins” to her if she’s elected vice president.

“Biden calls himself a ‘transition candidate;’ he is handing over the reins to Kamala while they joyfully embrace the radical left,” the new online video states. “Slow Joe and phony Kamala — perfect together, wrong for America.”

The ad says Democratic primary voters showed they were smarter than Mr. Biden by rejecting Ms. Harris in the presidential primaries.

“Kamala Harris ran for president by rushing to the radical left, embracing Bernie’s plan for socialized medicine, calling for trillions in new taxes, attacking Joe Biden for racist policies,” the narrator states. “Voters rejected Harris. They smartly spotted a phony, but not Joe Biden — he’s not that smart.”

