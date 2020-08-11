ROBBINS, N.C. (AP) - Authorities said a man who was randomly firing gunshots in a North Carolina city was fatally shot by a police officer after he refused to put down his weapon.

The shooting happened Monday night in Robbins, a city about 72 miles (115.9 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh, news outlets reported.

Police encountered the man while responding to a call about a person brandishing a firearm and firing gunshots, Robbins Police Chief Lawson Thomas said in a news release.

Thomas said officers made numerous attempts to disarm the man, but he refused and fled, WNCN-TV reported. A police officer later found him at a storage facility and shot him, Thomas said.

There were no other injuries. The police officer who shot the man has been put on administrative leave, WRAL-TV reported. Authorities have not revealed the man’s identity.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the shooting.

