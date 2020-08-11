TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Two people were killed and another person injured in a late-night shooting at a Topeka mobile home park, police said.

Officers were called to the mobile home park around 10:15 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting and found three people with gunshot wounds, police said. One of the victims was declared dead at the scene, police said, and the two other victims were taken to a local hospital, where one of the later died.

Police had not released the victims’ names and had not announced any arrests in the case by Tuesday morning.

