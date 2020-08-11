Sen. Kamala Harris quickly picked up at least one major Republican adviser — Sarah Palin.

The former Alaska governor and the GOP’s 2008 vice presidential pick gave Ms. Harris a 6-point survival plan in a nonpartisan and personal Instagram post Tuesday evening.

Mrs. Palin gave her advice alongside a photo of herself and 1984 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro appearing together on Fox News, Ms. Harris will be, when formally nominated later this week, the third woman to be a major-party vice-presidential nominee.

“Congrats to the democrat VP pick. Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned,” she wrote.

Her first several pieces of advice reflected Mrs. Palin’s own experience with the campaign handlers of Sen. John McCain, with whom she clashed.

“1) out of the chute trust no one new; 2) fight mightily to keep your own team with you - they know you, know your voice, and most importantly are trustworthy,” Mrs. Palin wrote.

Mrs. Palin also advised Ms. Harris in her third point “don’t get muzzled - connect with media and voters in your own unique way,” warning that “Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda.”

“Remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are. So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive ‘handlers’ trying to change you,” the former governor said.

She told Ms. Harris that the “MOST fun thing” about the campaign was the “Ropeline,” though such campaign events will likely be few in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every single handshake and holler and hug and smile melted my heart, energized my soul, and gave me the utmost hope in the greatest country on earth! The ropeline is often the only way to literally touch those whom you wish to serve, so be sincere in looking in their eyes, understanding why they’re there, never forgetting they represent the innumerable Americans putting their trust in you to serve for the right reasons. It’s who and what they represent that is all that matters!” Mrs. Palin wrote.

And like a hockey mom advising her son on the upcoming season, her final piece of advice to Ms. Harris was an upbeat “have fun!”

“This IS the greatest country in the world and hopefully you’ll be blessed beyond belief, like I was, with meeting new people from all walks of life and see just how great it is!” she wrote.

