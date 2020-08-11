A number of women thought to be on the short-list of contenders to become Joseph R. Biden’s running mate are slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention - with a notable exception: Susan Rice.

The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday provided a preview of the lineup of speakers for the virtual convention, which is set to air live each night from August 17 to August 20.

The schedule includes an open slot for Mr. Biden’s vice-presidential pick to address the crowd before former President Obama takes the stage on Wednesday.

Ms. Rice served as a national security advisor in the Obama administration and has been among the mentioned vice president possibilities.

But she is not on the current list of headliners.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Sen. Kamala Harris of California are scheduled to speak.

Mr. Biden has vowed to pick a woman running mate and is expected to make an announcement over the coming days.

Sen. Bernard Sanders, Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, and former First Lady Michelle Obama also have speaking slots at the virtual convention, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Mr. Biden will accept the nomination Thursday from his home state of Delaware.

