The top Democrats on the House and Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday slammed a recent announcement from the White House that it will slash federal funding for National Guard deployments across the U.S. to assist with COVID-19 response.

The Trump administration last week extended the deployment of National Guard troops until the end of the year, but said that it would continue to foot 75% of the deployment costs, leaving states and territories to pick up the last 25% starting this month.

Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Wyoming and Florida were not included among the list of states that will begin the cost-sharing initiative.

Rep. Adam Smith, Washington state Democrat and chairman of the House panel, and Sen. Jack Reed, Rhode Island Democrat and ranking member of the Senate panel, hit back at the decision and said the move “once again demonstrates that [President Trump’s] approach to combating COVID-19 is not based on a coherent strategy, nor public health needs.”

“Pulling full Federal funding for National Guard missions, as states are working to address the pandemic and reopen their communities, is irrational and simply unacceptable,” they said in a joint statement, adding that Mr. Trump “has found their ongoing missions unworthy of full Federal support.”

The extension of the Title 32 status provides continued pay and benefits for the deployed members of the National Guard. Mr. Trump in May extended the status, which was set to expire August 21. It will now last through December 31 with states expected to pay 25% of the costs beginning on August 21.

The cuts have already been criticized by state lawmakers. In Michigan, thirteen members of its state legislature on both sides of the aisle urged Mr. Trump to extend 100% federal coverage through the end of the year.

“The federal cost sharing reduction from 100% to 75% could have a detrimental impact on Michigan’s ability to respond to any emerging coronavirus threats, as our state has relied heavily on the National Guard to fight COVID-19,” the lawmakers wrote.

Mr. Smith and Mr. Reed pointed out the six states that were left off the list, five of which have Republican governors, and said there is “no logical justification for this decision.”

“Instead of basing this decision on what is best for the American people, the Trump Administration’s entire COVID-19 response continues to illustrate the President’s unwillingness to take responsibility and grasp the gravity of the challenge facing our country.”

