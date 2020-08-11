A top Trump campaign official said Sen. Kamala D. Harris has become Joseph R. Biden’s “political living will” as his vice presidential running mate, and accused the California Democrat of swallowing her past criticisms of Mr. Biden on racial issues.

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received,” said Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson. “Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party.”

Apparently referring to the 22-year age difference between Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, Ms. Pierson said, “Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators.”

“In her failed attempt at running for president, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare,” she said. “She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left.

Ms. Pierson said voters “will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Ms. Harris and Mr. Biden are embracing policies outside mainstream America.

“A hiding, diminished, and incoherent Joe Biden didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win,” she said. “Kamala Harris‘ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president.”

