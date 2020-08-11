President Trump said Sen. Kamala D. Harris was “my Number One draft pick” as Democrat Joe Biden’s running mate, saying her liberal record offers rich targets for him in the fall campaign.

“She’s in favor of socialized medicine … She wants to take your health-care plans away from 180 million Americans,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “So she was my Number One pick, she was my Number One draft pick.” He said of Mr. Biden, “I would have thought he would have gone a different way.”

The president said, “I like Vice President Mike Pence much better. He is solid as a rock. He is respected by every religious group.”

Mr. Trump also said the California Democrat was “extraordinarily nasty” to Supreme Court Justice Brett D. Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings in the Senate.

“I won’t forget that,” the president said.

Mr. Trump called Ms. Harris “just about the most liberal person in the Senate,” and said it was another reason he was surprised that Mr. Biden chose her.

“She’s very big into raising taxes. She wants to slash funds for our military,” Mr. Trump said. “She is against fracking, she is against petroleum products.”

