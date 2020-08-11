President Trump on Tuesday called on Democratic officials in Portland, Seattle, Chicago and New York City to let police “do their job” and end violence and rioting.

“You have excellent police and law enforcement, but you have to let them do their job,” Mr. Trump said at a press briefing at the White House. “What you’re seeing in Portland, Seattle, New York and Chicago is really the Democrat road map for America.”

The president said he is directing the Department of Justice “to stop these anarchists immediately. We’ll work with the local authorities.”

Some cities, including Portland, have resisted deployments of federal law-enforcement personnel. The administration has sent teams of federal law enforcement agents to some cities to address a rising wave of shootings and other crimes.

Mr. Trump, whose campaign has been linking presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden to a leftist effort to defund police departments, said the Democrats “are being taken over by the radical left.”

