A U.S. Air Force helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Virginia Monday after a person had shot at the aircraft and injured a crew member.

The UH-1N Huey helicopter was conducting a routine training flight before it was forced to land at an airport in Virginia, McClatchy reported. The aircraft is assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, where presidential aircraft Air Force One is housed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident and said it “dispatched Special Agents and its Evidence Response Team to the Manassas Airport after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby.”

The Manassas Regional Airport had received a call just after noon on Monday that said a “military helicopter was inbound and that the paramedics were on the way,” an airport operations officer told the publication.

The injured crew member has not been publicly identified and was treated and released from the hospital.

“The FBI Washington Field Office is working jointly with our law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. One individual in the helicopter sustained a non-threatening injury, for which he was treated and subsequently released from the hospital,” the FBI said in a statement, and asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the bureau at 202-278-2000.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.