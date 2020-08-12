SEATTLE (AP) - A body found near Snoqualmie Pass last week has been identified as that of a woman who was reported missing after her car was found on fire in downtown Tacoma.

King County Sheriff’s Office officials discovered the body on Aug. 5 and a medical examiner on Monday identified her as Diana Davis of Auburn, a Tacoma suburb, officials said. The pass is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from Tacoma.

Davis was reported missing July 29 after her 2013 silver Chevy Impala was found engulfed in flames. She was last seen two days earlier at a community garden.

The Tacoma Police Department and King County Sheriff’s Office will now investigate the case as a homicide, KING-TV reported.

Police declined to provide more details about Davis‘ death or potential suspects.

Davis is survived by her son, daughter and grandchildren, according to a fundraising website.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.