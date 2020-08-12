President Trump insisted on Wednesday the country is doing “very well” in its response against the coronavirus despite ongoing concerns about the economic recovery and nationwide deaths that totaled over 1,000 in five of the last seven days.

He said liberal governors are holding back to ruin his chance of reelection on Nov. 3.

“Democrats, perhaps, for political reasons don’t want to open up their states,” Mr. Trump said. “That’s taking a huge toll on those states.”

“They just want to keep people in their houses,” he said. “I think a lot of it is for political reasons.”

He said better therapeutics and a vaccine are on their way and that it’s unfair to ding his response when countries that were lauded for their response see flare-ups of their own.

Critics of his response say those other countries aren’t seeing the magnitude the U.S. is experiencing.

Germany reported just over 1,000 cases and five deaths on Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

By contrast, the U.S. reported about 50,000 cases and 1,000 deaths on that same day.

Mr. Trump said the comparison in cases is unfair because the U.S. runs so many tests compared to others.

“They test very little,” Mr. Trump said.

