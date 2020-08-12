President Trump lashed out Wednesday at comedian Bill Maher, tearing into him on Twitter by criticizing how he looked during the latest episode of his weekly HBO show “Real Time.”

“Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The latest episode of “Real Time” aired 4.5 days earlier on Friday evening, and it was not clear what precisely triggered the president to attack its host.

Mr. Maher tore into Mr. Trump throughout the episode as usual, including in a segment where he delivered a mock eulogy meant to be given at the president’s eventual funeral.

“He died as he lived: wearing makeup and lying in front of all of us,” Mr. Maher said during the segment. “So fly free, whiny little b–h. Fly free. May you find the peace your Twitter thumbs never could.”

Mr. Maher, 64, offered no immediate public reaction to Mr. Trump’s latest attack.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.