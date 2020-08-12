President Trump said he didn’t watch much of Democratic running mates Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris appearing together for the first time on Wednesday, but predicted she will be a “big failure.”

“She’s very short on facts,” the president told reporters. “I think she’s going to be a big failure. I look forward to the debate between her and [Vice President] Mike Pence.”

The president said he didn’t see much of the Democrats’ first televised event together in Delaware.

“I didn’t watch. I saw just a moment of him speaking and a moment of her speaking. It was enough,” Mr. Trump said at the White House press briefing.

He said “there was nobody more insulting to Biden than she was” during the Democratic primary.

“She said far worse things about him than I ever did. And now she’s running as his vice president. How does that work?” Mr. Trump said. “She mocked him, openly mocked him.”

Mr. Trump said Ms. Harris is a far-left liberal candidate.

“She wants a $3 trillion tax hike, no [natural gas] fracking. How do you think no fracking in Pennsylvania is going to play?” he said. “She wants no fossil fuels. Tell that to Texas.”

He added, “She wants to defund or at least substantially reduce money going to police departments. You can’t do that. She wants to spend much less on our military. I’ve rebuilt the military. We’ve done a real job and I think we’re going to be extremely successful.”

