President Trump on Wednesday morning celebrated QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greeen’s primary victory in Georgia.

Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up - a real WINNER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

Ms. Greene, a businesswoman who has vocalized her support for far-right QAnon conspiracies, beat neurosurgeon John Cowan in a primary runoff Tuesday night for an open seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Dr. Cowan actually won the first round of the primary with a significant 19-point margin.

The district is in a very red part of the state, so the seat will very likely stay in Republican control. It’s currently being held by retiring Rep. Tom Graves.

Several GOP officials distanced themselves from Ms. Greene’s campaign, and she came under criticism from those in the party for videos that surfaced in June of her expressing racist, anti-Semitic and Islamaphobic statements.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican, went further than other members of House GOP leadership and actually intervened in the race by endorsing Dr. Cowan and donating to his campaign.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.