President Trump claims he’ll get the support of the “suburban housewife” in the 2020 elections because of his efforts to push back on low-income housing policies.
At the end of July, Mr. Trump took action to roll back the Obama-era Affirmatively Further Fair Housing rule, an update to the 1968 Fair Housing Act, which seeks to enforce desegregation in housing policies.
The rollback came under strong backlash from Democrats, who said the move was an attempt to legalize housing discrimination.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters