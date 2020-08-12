President Trump claims he’ll get the support of the “suburban housewife” in the 2020 elections because of his efforts to push back on low-income housing policies.

The “suburban housewife” will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge! @foxandfriends @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

At the end of July, Mr. Trump took action to roll back the Obama-era Affirmatively Further Fair Housing rule, an update to the 1968 Fair Housing Act, which seeks to enforce desegregation in housing policies.

The rollback came under strong backlash from Democrats, who said the move was an attempt to legalize housing discrimination.

