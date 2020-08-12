Social Security was still paying benefits this year to a woman who died nearly 50 years ago, and her nephew had been cashing the checks, federal prosecutors said Tuesday, collecting a staggering $459,000 over the years.

The government also paid out a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check this year to the woman, who according to records would have to have been 114 years old — the second-oldest person on Social Security.

In actuality the woman, identified only as AV in court documents, died in Brooklyn in 1971.

But the government began paying Social Security six years later in 1977, and she was listed as filing a change of address form in 1989, nearly two decades after her death, according to Scott Jones, a special agent with Social Security’s inspector general, who investigated the case.

Prosecutors say in reality her nephew, George Doumar, was cashing the checks — one a month, or more than 500 of them over 43 years — and keeping the money.

According to court documents, he admitted the fraud.

“What happened was, well she’s passed [away] and yes, I’ve been collection her Social Security,” he told investigators.

Mr. Doumar said he did report his aunt’s death in the early 1970s, and the checks stopped, but they started again later in the decade, so he began to cash them.

Agent Jones says Social Security has no record of AV’s death, or of Mr. Doumar’s report, in its files.

Mr. Doumar said over the decades there were times he wanted to stop, but said he figured he’d be caught if he did that, so he continued cashing his aunt’s checks.

He also made the address change for her when he moved from New York to Oregon in 1979.

He also admitted to cashing her stimulus payment in May.

Social Security began investigating after the agency’s anti-fraud office singled out AV as the second-oldest person drawing checks, yet she had no updates to her records since the 1989 address change.

Investigators tracked down two nieces who confirmed AV died decades ago — and one of them recalled a nephew who’d been the beneficiary of her life insurance payout.

Agent Jones said he found Mr. Doumar, 76, in Social Security’s systems and found he was collecting Social Security under his own name, too — at the same address listed for the deceased aunt. It was a parcel collection business in Klamath Falls, Oregon, which he owned, helping him hide the fraud.

Budget watchdogs say the government regularly sends checks to dead people.

In the case of the coronavirus stimulus, nearly 1.1 million payments, totaling $1.4 billion, were made to dead people in the rush to get the money out the door.

The IRS and Treasury Department had initially argued they didn’t have the legal ability to stop checks going to people who’d paid taxes in recent years. But after a review, the IRS decided it did have the power — and would, in fact, cancel any uncashed checks already issued.

The U.S. attorney for Oregon charged Mr. Doumar with mail theft and theft of public funds. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Chances are he would serve far less if convicted.

A New Jersey man who collected and cashed his dead grandmother’s checks from 2004 to 2015, totaling $96,000, got 10 months’ home confinement.

And a Texas man who died in 1997 had his checks cashed up through 2015. His daughter was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.