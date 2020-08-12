Billionaire liberal activist George Soros told an Italian newspaper that he sees the coronavirus epidemic as a “revolutionary” opportunity.

In an interview with La Repubblica, the Hungarian-born Mr. Soros also denounced President Trump as a “transitory phenomenon” but expressed hope that the COVID crisis has opened up politics in a radical direction.

“I would describe it as a revolutionary moment when the range of possibilities is much greater than in normal times,” he said. “What is inconceivable in normal times becomes not only possible but actually happens. People are disoriented and scared.”

But Mr. Soros, who was being interviewed by the Rome newspaper on the occasion of his 90th birthday, warned that Mr. Trump “remains very dangerous,” despite seeing him as transitory, because of his efforts to stay in power and avoid prosecution.

“He’s fighting for his life and he will do anything to stay in power,” Mr. Soros said, also calling the president “a confidence trickster” who can “undermine democracy from within.”

Mr. Soros, who bankrolls numerous liberal and leftist causes through his Open Society Foundation and other funding sources, praised the U.S. for still having “a great tradition of checks and balances and established rules. And above all you have the Constitution.

“So I am confident that Trump will turn out to be a transitory phenomenon, hopefully ending in November,” he concluded.

