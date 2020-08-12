There aren’t enough fancy words to cover all the emerging political hybrids these days. Take Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, the Democratic foes of President Trump in the White House race. Much of the news media have declared them to be either “moderate” or “centrist,” implying that the pair are situated in the cozy middle of in the political spectrum.

Not so, says Nicholas Fondacaro, an analyst for Newsbusters.org, He has already documented six on-camera incidents where Ms. Harris offered support for the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and other high-profile progressive causes.

‘The liberal media will flood the zone with lies about who Harris was and what she has supported in the past in order to protect their 2020 presidential ticket,” says Mr. Fondacaro.

Voters will get the impression that Biden/Harris equals sensible centrist.

“The Biden-Harris ticket exposes an under-appreciated problem with our politics. We lack the language to describe a mounting army of mainstream candidates who blend cultural radicalism with liberal corporatism. Is ‘moderate’ the word? Certainly not, although that’s how Biden and Harris have both been labeled in the press,” writes Emily Jashinsky, culture editor for The Federalist.

“Given the party’s leftward lurch, Democrats like Harris who stop short of a Bernie Sanders-style economic platform are considered centrists. Even Biden’s platform leans further left than Hillary Clinton’s did in 2016,” she says, citing a previous report from McClatchy News.

“Biden’s current set of policy prescriptions would likely be considered radical if they had been proposed in any previous Democratic presidential primary,” the report noted.

“Biden and Harris will be referred to as moderates from now until November, and likely long after ballots are cast. But their establishment politics should push us to question the limits of our political language and make improvements,” says Ms. Jashinsky.

THE BIDEN FOLLOW-UP MEDIA

Now that the Democratic team is in place, the press is having a say. A few stray headlines of note from the last 48 hours:

“The Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket belongs to the emerging America, what Trumpism cannot stop” (MSNBC); “Rep. Jim Clyburn reveals Biden confided in him before picking Harris: ‘I am having a little war between my head and my heart’” (CBS News); “The unlikely bond between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris” (The New Republic); “Kamala Harris gut-punched Joe Biden, and now she’s his running mate” (Chicago Sun Times); “Trump ‘thrilled’ Joe Biden picked ‘extreme San Francisco liberal’ Kamala Harris as VP” (Fox News); “Fox News insists Joe Biden didn’t really pick Kamala Harris” (The Daily Beast); “Kamala VP pick: How she could help — or hurt — Joe Biden” (BBC News); “Biden and Harris: Reconciled rivals form 2020 Ticket” (Real Clear Politics); “Trump reverts to stereotypes as campaign fumbles to respond to Harris pick” (CNN).

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

President Trump is convinced that the news media will protect Joseph R. Biden during the upcoming presidential debates.

“If he stands up, and if he is able to breathe, and if he’s able to walk off the platform, they’ll say it was one of the greatest debate performances in history,” Mr. Trump tells syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt.

FOX NEWS GOES GLOBAL

Ready to go: Fox News International, a new live digital streaming service which features content from Fox News and Fox Business, available directly to consumers in 20 nations. The service debuts in Mexico on Aug. 20; then Spain, Germany and Britain by mid-September; and 16 more countries by year’s end.

“With a catalog of more than 20 signature programs on-demand and live streams of our linear networks, this new digital streaming service will ensure our viewers around the world never miss out on the latest from America’s leading news channel,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement.

The new global outreach will be available via iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku — and ideal for “ex-pats” living overseas.

FOXIFIED

One more for Fox News: It has remained the most-watched network in the entire cable kingdom for the 31st week in a row according to Nielsen. Fox News drew 3.2 million prime-time viewers last weeks, compared to MSNBC with 2 million, CNN (1.4 million), HGTV (1.3 million) and TLC (1.2 million).

Both Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity each enjoyed prime-time audiences numbering 3.9 million, “The Ingraham Angle” drew 3.2 million. Mr. Hannity, in fact, has bested rival Rachel Maddow on MSNBC for 74 consecutive weeks. “Life, Liberty & Levin” with host Mark Levin is the highest-rated program in cable news on Sunday with 2.5 million viewers who tuned in to see a telling interview with Attorney General William Barr.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Tenacity.”

That is the name of the first orbital Dream Chaser space plane, due to launch in about a year.

“Dream Chaser, which is built by Colorado-based company Sierra Nevada Corp., is the world’s only non-capsule private orbital spacecraft. The winged vehicle will launch vertically atop a rocket but end its missions with runway landings, like NASA’s now-retired space shuttle orbiters used to do,” notes a handy report from Space.com.

“It’s an SUV for space — a Space Utility Vehicle,” said Kimberly Schwandt, communications director for Sierra Nevada.

POLL DU JOUR

• 41% of U.S. voters “strongly oppose” fully opening K-12 schools for in-person instruction; 23% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 56% of Democrats agree.

• 18% overall; “somewhat oppose” fully opening the schools; 16% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

• 16% overall “somewhat support” it; 22% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 17% overall “strongly support” it; 30% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

• 9% overall don’t know, or have no opinion; 9% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico / Morning Consult poll of 1,983 registered U.S. voters conducted Aug. 9-10.

• Helpful information to [email protected]

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.