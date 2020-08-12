Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday black and brown girls who often feel “overlooked” in their communities are now full of hope after he tapped Sen. Kamala Harris as his running-mate this week.

“Today — just maybe — they are seeing themselves for the first time in a new way,” Mr. Biden said.

Ms. Harris is the first African American woman to appear on a presidential ticket. Mr. Biden said he tapped her because she can govern and had a stellar record as attorney general of California.

He was speaking from Wilmington, Delaware where he stressed the significance of the upcoming election in November, saying it’s a “life changing election for this nation.”

Mr. Biden praised her for being an LGBT advocate, going after big banks for fraud, and cracking down on oil and environmental issues during her time as the top cop of California.

“Kamala, as you all know, is smart. She is tough. She is experienced. She is a proven fighter,” Mr. Biden said. “She is ready to do this job on day one.”

A Biden-Harris administration would work for middle-class families and aim to create more jobs, Mr. Biden promised.

“Kamala and I both know that all folks are looking for as my dad would say is an even shot,” he said. ”It would be the work of our administration to make sure they get a fair shot.”

