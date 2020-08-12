Kanye West continues to poll at 2% among U.S. voters, a new survey revealed Wednesday, more than a month since the billionaire rapper and mogul announced his presidential campaign.

Conducted this past Sunday and Monday, the nationwide poll asked 1,983 registered voters about how they would vote if the presidential election was held now instead of November.

Only 2% of respondents — 33 people in all — told pollsters they would rather cast their ballot for Mr. West than President Trump or presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden.

Forty-nine percent of respondents said they would vote for Mr. Biden, 40% said they would vote for Mr. Trump, and 9% said they did not know who they would pick or had no opinion.

The national tracking poll was conducted by Morning Consult for Politico and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, according to the pollster.

Mr. West, 43, announced he was running for president on July 4, effectively missing the deadline for him to appear on the ballot as an independent in many states this fall.

A nationwide poll of 2,000 registered voters conducted days later by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that only 2% of respondents said they would consider voting for Mr. West, who has previously expressed his support for Mr. Trump.

It has since emerged that Republican operatives have assisted with trying to get Mr. West on the ballot in several states. Mr. Trump has denied involvement.

Forty-nine percent of people said they heard about Republicans helping the West campaign, Morning Consult reported Wednesday. Fifty-one said they heard not much or nothing at all.

Mr. West is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

