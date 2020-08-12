By - Associated Press - Wednesday, August 12, 2020

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) -

A man was arrested for allegedly attacking several people with a machete at a home in suburban Denver, killing one woman, police said.

The attack was reported Tuesday night in Brighton. The suspect fled as officers arrived but was caught after a short car and foot chase in which police used a dog, police spokesperson John Bradley said.

Two men and a woman who were injured in the attack were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, he said. Their names have not been released yet.

