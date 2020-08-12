RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Four people have been arrested following a night of protests in Virginia’s capital city that saw several businesses damaged and properties defaced, police announced Wednesday.

Images published by The Richmond Times-Dispatch show smashed windows at businesses and a courthouse following the Tuesday night protests in downtown Richmond.

A Starbucks was damaged, and a sidewalk was spray-painted with the message “Eat the Rich.” Anti-police graffiti was also spray-painted on walls.

Julius Dela Cruz, Lakshmi Menon, Kyra Nguyen and Brian Quach were detained shortly before midnight on Wednesday and charged with rioting, Richmond police said in a news release. Authorities said several items, including a metal crowbar and a hammer were seized from them during the arrest.

It is not immediately clear if the suspects had lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.