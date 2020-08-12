NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - Police are investigating a murder in New Bedford after a local resident was fatally shot.
The office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III says city police found the victim just before 10 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a reported shooting. The man later died at a local hospital.
Quinn’s office identified the man as 41-year-old Ausarmaat Rahotep of New Bedford.
The case is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police.
