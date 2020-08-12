The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee asked a court Wednesday to stop rogue county auditors in Iowa from unilaterally eliminating election safeguards in the state for absentee voters that they say opens the door to voter fraud and mass ballot manipulation.

The RNC and the Trump campaign, along with other GOP aligned groups, claim auditors in Linn County and Johnson County violated state law by sending residents absentee ballot forms with their pre-populated personal data, including a voter verification number.

State law requires an individual voter to complete the application on their own, the Republican groups argued.

“The responsibility of filling out personal information on absentee ballot applications is a key safeguard to confirm the applicant’s identity and should rest squarely with the voter,” said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. “The rogue County Auditors must immediately stop their harmful actions that threaten the validity of and confidence in the upcoming election

Matthew Morgan, general counsel for President Trump’s 2020 campaign, said the campaign is standing up for election safeguards to ensure eligible voters can safely cast ballots this fall.

“Dropping thousands of ballot applications with personal information already filled out in the mail is wildly irresponsible,” Mr. Morgan said.

This is one of 40 election-related lawsuits the RNC is involved in ahead of the November election.

