Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson said Wednesday that fellow Republicans on his committee are blocking him from subpoenaing former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and others to discuss the Russian collusion probe.

In an interview with radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, Mr. Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said the GOP committee members were “highly concerned about how this looks politically.”

Mr. Johnson said he needs all of the eight Republicans on the committee to support the subpoenas. If one opposed the move, it would result in a 7-7 deadlock with the committee’s six Democrats.

“If I lose one, I lose the vote,” he said.

Mr. Hewitt repeatedly pressed the senator to name the Republicans on the committee who oppose subpoenaing Mr. Comey, but Mr. Johnson refused.

“Hugh, I’m just not going to be naming names that way,” he said.

He also refused to commit to calling a vote to subpoena Mr. Comey at the next meeting.

In June, the Homeland Security Committee authorized Mr. Johnson to subpoena dozens of Obama-era officials, including Mr. Comey and Mr. Brennan.

