SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) - A man has died in a crash near Springfield, just southwest of Omaha, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. A Chevrolet Camaro carrying a man and a woman left 180th Street, went down an embankment and came to rest on its side in a creek, investigators said.

Deputies said the man - later identified as 27-year-old Ian Wichita of Omaha - died at the scene. The 24-year-old woman able to climb out of the car and was taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said. It was not clear which person had been driving the car when it crashed.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

