Wednesday, August 12, 2020

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Sierra Vista have made an arrest in an arson case.

They said 30-year-old Sierra Vista resident Kevin Suarez was booked into a Bisbee jail Tuesday on suspicion of one count of arson and one count of criminal damage.

Suarez already was in the Cochise County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police have been investigating a June 23 fire in the Cloud 9 Mobile Home Park that completely destroyed one residence.

Detectives didn’t immediately say how Suarez was linked to the arson case.

