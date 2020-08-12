The Pentagon’s top general in the Middle East warned Wednesday that the U.S. is “going to have huge problems” with a massive Islamic State resurgence over the coming decade without a sweeping new international plan to de-radicalize young men and women across the Middle East.

Speaking at an online forum hosted by the U.S. Institute of Peace, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, sounded the alarm about conditions at the sprawling al-Hol refugee camp in northeastern Syria and other such compounds in the region.

The al-Hol facility, which houses more than 65,000 displaced men, women and children from Iraq and Syria as well as captured Islamic State fighters, recently saw its first confirmed COVID-19 cases, raising fears that thousands may die as the virus spreads across the camp.

But there are longer-term, potentially even more deadly concerns, Gen. McKenzie said.

“I look at it as a tactical problem and a strategic problem. The tactical problem, we’re managing that. We’re continuing operations against ISIS,” he said. “The strategic problem though — unless we find a way to repatriate, to de-radicalize, to bring these people that are at grave risk in these camps back. … We’re buying ourselves a strategic problem 10 years down the road, 15 years down the road, we’re going to do this all over again. I would prefer to avoid that.”

Since 2014, the U.S. has led a major international coalition to defeat the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, which at its height controlled huge swaths of territory across Iraq and Syria and recruited fighters from around the world.

The U.S. and its partners claimed victory over ISIS as a physical entity last year. While the group remains a threat — and, analysts fear, may even be working to actively undermine U.S. peace efforts in Afghanistan — Gen. McKenzie and other Pentagon leaders fear the stage is being set for the organization to return as an even more powerful force.

Gen. McKenzie said it’s imperative that the U.S. and its allies develop a long-term plan to deradicalize potential ISIS recruits at scale, including young men and women currently held at refugee camps in Syria.

Such a plan, he said, likely involves returning ISIS prisoners and displaced persons to their home countries and integrating them back into society. That approach, while workable in theory, has proven difficult to implement in practice.

“It’s going very slow from my perspective. I think it needs to go faster. I don’t have an answer besides repatriation,” Gen. McKenzie said. “We either deal with this problem now or deal with it exponentially worse a few years down the road.”

“If we stay where we are, we’re going to have huge problems,” he continued. “Huge problems in the near term, I think, with lots of people potentially dying [from COVID-19 and other diseases] and I think huge problems in the long term because I have yet to see a scheme that can talk about deradicalization at scale. … I am still struggling to find something that works.”

