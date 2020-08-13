TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Police said a person was killed Wednesday evening after multiple shooters opened fire in a Tacoma parking lot.
KOMO-TV reports the Tacoma Police Department said shots were fired in a parking lot on South Yakima Avenue.
Police said a person in a black SUV reported having a shooting victim inside. Emergency crews said the victim died at the scene.
Officers said there was multiple shooters and cars fleeing the area.
