TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Police said a person was killed Wednesday evening after multiple shooters opened fire in a Tacoma parking lot.

KOMO-TV reports the Tacoma Police Department said shots were fired in a parking lot on South Yakima Avenue.

Police said a person in a black SUV reported having a shooting victim inside. Emergency crews said the victim died at the scene.

Officers said there was multiple shooters and cars fleeing the area.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.