Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most prominent members of the Democratic Party’s left-wing, reacted Wednesday to the news she will only get 60 seconds to speak at the Democratic National Convention next week.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez will prerecord a one-minute speech from New York to be heard on Tuesday, two nights before former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is slated to formally accept his presidential nomination, Business Insider first reported.

The socialist Democrat, who endorsed Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, in the primaries but later partnered with Mr. Biden on his climate task force, reacted to the news on Twitter Wednesday night by sharing a poem, recited by the late civil rights leader Benjamin E. Mays, titled “God’s Minute.”

“I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did not choose it,

But I know that I must use it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it.



Only a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it.”



- Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

(and recited by Elijah Cummings) 💜 https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

The mostly online convention starts next Monday through Thursday and will feature a long list of notable speakers, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — who make up the rest of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s progressive “Squad” — are not scheduled to speak at the event.

