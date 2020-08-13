Black Lives Matter activists in Seattle are demanding homeowners willingly give up their property to Black people as a form of reparations because they’re “coming for it” one way or the other.

Footage of the new demands was livestreamed Wednesday night by Concrete Reporting via the Periscope app and quickly spread across social media.

“Give up your house,” exclaimed one of dozens of activists marching through a neighborhood. “Give black people back their homes. You’re sitting their comfortably — comfortable as f— as if they didn’t help gentrify this neighborhood. I used to live in this neighborhood and my family was pushed out and you’re sitting up there having a good time with your other white friends.”

Mediocrity with a Megaphone:



Petulance on Parade pic.twitter.com/HSoie1rGci — 𝖡𝖾𝗇𝗃𝖺𝗆𝗂𝗇🌋𝖡𝗈𝗒𝖼𝖾 (@BenjaminABoyce) August 13, 2020

Another clip from the event circulating on Twitter features a man saying, “We’re coming for it. Reparation time.”

The March continues months of Antifa and BLM protests, looting, and riots since the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

“Mediocrity with a Megaphone: Petulance on Parade,” tweeted Benjamin Boyce Thursday morning prior to an op-ed by the conservative blog Hot Air.

“We’re not quite to the French Revolution stage of dragging people out of their homes yet but we seem to be inching closer,” observed writer John Sexton. “I wonder if this will catch on. The left is already comfortable going into suburban neighborhoods for protests (and vandalism) of elected officials homes. Singling out strangers seems like the next step. And it’s worth noting that this isn’t just harassment it’s explicitly racial harassment.”

Mr. Sexton noted that the group also took its gentrification grievances to King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay.

“I say this land transfer stuff is really important,” Mr. Zahilay said Wednesday. “One of the pieces of the Black Lives Matter demands is economic justice for black people for indigenous people. That needs to look like land transfer in my opinion because land is wealth. Land gets you the facilities and the buildings that you need to take care of one another.”

Warning: Strong language.

“Get out of our neighborhood! Pay the fee! Open your purse!” to residents of the neighborhood #Seattle pic.twitter.com/j1QKSh8NFg — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 13, 2020

Harassing people at their houses “Give us your home!” #Seattle pic.twitter.com/k6DuVNEuxY — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 13, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.